Pawan Kalyan embarks his pilgrimage to Tirumala from Alipiri on Foot

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayat Raj Forest Environment Minister, Konidela Pawan Kalyan, commenced a symbolic pilgrimage to Tirumala on foot from the Alipiri Srivari foothills at 4:45 PM.

Accompanied by a significant number of supporters, activists, and police personnel, Kalyan's trek aims to highlight his commitment to the spiritual and cultural values of the region.

The event drew attention from locals and media, showcasing Pawan Kalyan's dedication not only to his role as a public servant but also to the traditions of the state's rich heritage.