- 'Sleepless nights for Cong...', Assam CM on Priyank Kharge questioning state's ecosystem for semiconductor plants
- Maruti Suzuki India sells over 1.84 lakh vehicles in August, exports up
- Today's gathering shows result of Haryana polls, says PM Modi
- Bombay HC upholds death sentence for Kolhapur man who killed, 'cannibalised' mom
- Philippines: Super typhoon Krathon leaves two dead, affects 77,000
- I would stop everything to watch Rishabh Pant bat, says Ian Bell
- 'Rebellious kid' Shraddha Rangarh, aspiring cricketer turned martial artist, bags 4 medals at WAKO World Cup
- Chirag Paswan inspects flood-affected Saharsa in Bihar
- Football: Che Adams in, John McGinn out as Scotland name squad for UEFA Nations League matches
- Yemen's Houthis claim drone raid on Israel
Pawan Kalyan embarks his pilgrimage to Tirumala from Alipiri on Foot
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayat Raj Forest Environment Minister, Konidela Pawan Kalyan, commenced a symbolic pilgrimage to Tirumala on foot from the Alipiri Srivari foothills at 4:45 PM.
Accompanied by a significant number of supporters, activists, and police personnel, Kalyan's trek aims to highlight his commitment to the spiritual and cultural values of the region.
The event drew attention from locals and media, showcasing Pawan Kalyan's dedication not only to his role as a public servant but also to the traditions of the state's rich heritage.
