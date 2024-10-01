  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan embarks his pilgrimage to Tirumala from Alipiri on Foot

Pawan Kalyan embarks his pilgrimage to Tirumala from Alipiri on Foot
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayat Raj Forest Environment Minister, Konidela Pawan Kalyan, commenced a symbolic pilgrimage to Tirumala on foot from the Alipiri Srivari foothills at 4:45 PM.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayat Raj Forest Environment Minister, Konidela Pawan Kalyan, commenced a symbolic pilgrimage to Tirumala on foot from the Alipiri Srivari foothills at 4:45 PM.

Accompanied by a significant number of supporters, activists, and police personnel, Kalyan's trek aims to highlight his commitment to the spiritual and cultural values of the region.

The event drew attention from locals and media, showcasing Pawan Kalyan's dedication not only to his role as a public servant but also to the traditions of the state's rich heritage.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick