Pawan Kalyan inaugurates book fair in Vijayawada, says books inspired him

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan remarked, "Books have given me the courage to stand in life. During times of despair, it was books that showed me the way." As India strides rapidly towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, he emphasized the necessity of a group filled with knowledge seekers. He noted that books would guide individuals in this pursuit.

He highlighted the need for the youth of tomorrow to be prepared to preserve literary wealth. To facilitate this, he announced that the Government of Andhra Pradesh, under the department of tourism, is set to launch an innovative literary journey. This initiative aims to promote visitations to the homes of great literary figures and authors who have enriched the Telugu language to ensure that future generations will honor these literary sanctuaries and engage in research related to language.

Pawan Kalyan inaugurated the 35th Book Exhibition Fair organized by the Vijayawada Book Festival Committee at Indira Maidan on Thursday. Following this, he spoke at the memorial platform for the late Sri Cherukuri Ramojirao, former editor of the Eenadu newspaper.

He shared, “Since childhood, I have had a habit of reading books. From the 5th grade onwards, I have been reading books beyond just textbooks. While in the 7th grade in Nellore, I befriended Ramesh, the owner of Bhavani Book Center, and would spend time reading there. If you asked me for a crore rupees, I would give it, but I hesitate to lend even a single book. Just like Karna cherished his armor, I cherish my books. I feel like I would be lost without them in my life.”

He added, “Even though I stopped formal education after my intermediate studies, my reading never ceased. I draw inspiration from Sri Rabindranath Tagore, who despite having limited formal education, authored numerous poems. My love for nature and a thirst for knowledge grew through reading. Once I realized I could learn what I wanted independently, I focused on reading, deciding I didn’t need a specific teacher. In times of defeat, books provided me with extraordinary mental strength.”

Pawan Kalyan compared the fragrance of soil to that of books for a literature lover, stating, "If movies succeed, I might not be particularly concerned, but the feeling after reading a remarkable book is unparalleled. When I began reading books like 'Amritam Kurisina Raatri' and 'Vishwadarshana' in Madras, I experienced a profound sense of wonder. The scent of a new book reminds me of how fresh rain brings life to parched soil. When I read 'He Has Conquered the Forest' by Dr. Keshavareddy, I understood the pain of an artist losing its way; reading Sri Vishwanatha Satyanarayana's 'Haha Uhu' made me aware of our culture, and works by Sri Gurram Jashuva ignited my love for literature. When I read ‘How to Make Gold’ by Chivukula Purushottama, it kindled a passion for adventure; and through ‘Apaapan’ by the same author, I learned how hard I would need to work in life. 'Dharmavadi' explained human behaviors to me, and ‘Vanavasi’ taught me how to encapsulate the joy of the forest in writing. Many such books have impacted my life. There is incredible literature in Telugu that, when read, opens doors to the mind."

He urged the audience to honor the knowledgeable, stating, "Many knowledgeable individuals exist among us whom we should respect. Scholars often remain silent; hence, we should seek them out to gather insights. We need to understand the immense effort it takes to write even a single book or prepare a speech. We must appreciate the resources of language, grammar, and expression that flow from the creative minds behind great books. It takes significant pain to birth stories like 'Mahaprasthanam' and ‘Amritam Kurisina Raatri.' During my schooling years, I often felt I failed to fully appreciate our Telugu teachers. Today's children must focus on their mother tongue. Reading enriches imagination, creativity, and the ability to comprehend society. School students should learn Telugu grammar and poetics while also acquiring English language skills without abandoning their mother tongue."

Pawan Kalyan shared plans to convert the homes of prominent Telugu literary figures like Gurram Jashuva, Vishwanatha Satyanarayana, and Gurajada Apparao into literary centers, stating, "These great writers made incredible contributions to the language. Today's generation must acknowledge their efforts."

He further stated, “We wish to enhance tourism by transforming their residences into literary hubs, where future generations can feel the same awe visiting these homes as they do at temples. Research on their labor and efforts needs to be conducted, and books must emerge. Future generations must learn about our writers, and the language must remain vibrant. Writing without errors is no easy task—it requires perseverance. We are also working on the reprint of the Surya Ray Andhra Dictionary, which is estimated to cost around 1.75 crore rupees, and 33% of this I will bear.”

He concluded with a call to the youth, “Today’s generation is spending hours on platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Instead, pick up books that will strengthen you mentally. This will help you understand problems, hardships, and people better. When I was in distress, the words of Sri Guntur Sheshendra Sharma resonated within me. The teachings of Sri Balagangadhar Tilak, even in their absence, filled me with inspiration. Therefore, I sincerely honor them. Recently, during a conference, I advocated for better salaries for teachers because of this very reason. Whenever I go anywhere without books, I feel a void and regret leaving something behind. Books are my protectors. When I received 15 lakhs for a movie, a portion went into buying books, though I often puzzled over which to read as I derived such joy from browsing through many. Experts say each person can read around 10,000 books in their lifetime. Strive to enhance your knowledge based on your taste. The wisdom found in books is unmatched anywhere else. I earnestly wish for all of you to become book lovers, preserve the Telugu language, and honor our literary figures."

In his closing remarks, he touched upon the memory of former Prime Minister Sri P. V. Narasimha Rao, describing him as a guiding light for the nation. “Rao, though he claimed to have no interest in politics, ultimately led the nation through pivotal reforms. Despite being a significant figure for Telugu people after his passing, there was no fitting memorial for him in Delhi. We must unite as one to achieve a memorial in honor of Sri P. V. Narasimha Rao in Delhi, in a manner that preserves our pride,” he urged.

The event was attended by several notable figures, including Vjayawada MPs, MLAs, editors, and other dignitaries.