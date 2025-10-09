Live
Pawan Kalyan meets fishermen's and officials in Uppada of Kakinada
Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, visited the Kakinada Collectorate to meet with representatives from the local fishing community and officials from the Uppada region. During the meeting, he listened to the fishermen’s grievances regarding the pollution of sea waters caused by industrial waste, which they claim is severely impacting their livelihoods and destroying marine resources.
The fishermen highlighted their difficulties and reiterated their concerns over the detrimental effects of industrial effluents on their catch. This follows a recent large-scale protest staged by the fishermen in Uppada, who voiced their distress and staged a sit-in demanding government assistance to address the crisis.
In response to the protests, Pawan Kalyan committed to resolving the fishermen's issues by pledging to appoint a committee dedicated to ensuring justice for the affected community. He assured them of his continued support and promised to return to Kakinada to further engage with the fishermen and address their needs.