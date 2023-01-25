Pawan Kalyan offers prayers to Varahi at Indrakeeladri, here is all about his campaign vehicle

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan who has geared up for the election campaign to take the YSRCP government failures into public has launched his Varahi vehicle in which he would hold his yatra at Kondagattu in Jagityal of Telangana and offered prayers at Kanakadurga temple in Indrakeeladri on Wednesday. The event witnessed a massive turn up from his fans and Jana Sena cadre.

Going by the features of Varahi, the vehicle has peculiar things with special lighting, and modern sound systems are available. Moreover, this vehicle has been prepared with the latest technology along with special safety measures. The Varahi vehicle has lights around the vehicles to avoid problems at the night.

Also, a modern sound system was installed so that Jana Sena's speech could be heard clearly by thousands of people and CCTV cameras are installed on all sides of this Varahi. The recorded footage of the situation at the venue where the vehicle is parked will be sent in real-time to a server.

Moreover, arrangements were made to accommodate three persons to sit and discuss inside the vehicle. From there, there are also hydraulic steps to reach the top of the vehicle. It remains to be seen whether the Jana Sena chief will succeed in coming to power with his election campaign.