Pawan to hit road again. Varahi Yatra phase-2 to begin from Sunday

Vijayawada: Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan will start second phase of his Varahi yatra from Sunday. He will address a public meeting at Eluru.

It may be recalled that Pawan had completed his first phase of Varahi yatra covering East and West Godavari districts. He had visited various towns during his two-week phase-1 yatra. During this period, he had lashed at the Government for its omissions and commissions during its four years rule and gave a clarion call to defeat YSRCP at the next hustings.

This had invited criticism from the YSRCP who dubbed him as adopted son of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and challenged him to contest all 175 seats.