Pawan Kalyan to meet Chandrababu in Rajahmundry jail tomorrow

Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to visit Rajahmundry tomorrow to meet TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently in the Sneha Block of Rajahmundry Jail. This meeting between the two prominent leaders has garnered significant attention as Jana Sena chief is expected to show support and solidarity to Chandrababu during this visit.
Pawan Kalyan will be arriving in Rajahmundry on a special flight and will have a meeting with Chandrababu at the designated time set by the jail authorities. An application has already been made to the jail authorities to facilitate this meeting. There are also possibilities of Pawan Kalyan meeting Chandrababu's family members during this visit.
In other developments, Chandrababu's lawyer Siddharth Ludra is scheduled for an interview in jail today. Additionally, TDP leader Lokesh had a meeting with party leaders in Rajahmundry, where Bhuvaneshwari and Brahmini, who arrived in a Yuva Galam bus, also participated. The meeting reportedly discussed ongoing developments and future activities.