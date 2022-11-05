Pawan Kalyan visits Ippatam village in Guntur, condemns house demolitions

Guntur: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan lashed out at the government over the demolition of houses in the name of a road widening programme in Ippatam village. Speaking to the media, Pawan Kalyan asked the whether the YS Jagan government has any shame or not for demolishing the houses in the name of road widening.

He further stated that they will lay a highway over Idupulapaya and slammed YS Jagan for not repairing the roads which were filled with potholes. Pawan Kalyan asked the party cadre not to do any harm or indulged in arguments with the police but to continue their fight against the government.