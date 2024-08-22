Live
Pawan Kalyan wishes his Brother Chiranjeevi on His Birthday
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed his affectionate sentiments towards his brother, Chiranjeevi, on the occasion of his birthday. Acknowledging both his personal and philanthropic qualities, Pawan described Chiranjeevi as a figure who, despite being considered a "troubleshooter" by some, possesses a deeply generous spirit.
Pawan emphasized Chiranjeevi's commitment to helping those in need, noting that while some of his charitable deeds are highlighted in the media, many acts of kindness remain hidden from public view. "He will go to any level for those who are in need," Pawan remarked, crediting this remarkable quality as a key contributor to Chiranjeevi's success and wealth.
Reflecting on the recent assembly elections, Pawan shared a pivotal moment when Chiranjeevi stepped in to support the Janasena Party. He revealed that his brother donated five crore rupees to the party, providing crucial moral and financial support that contributed to their significant victory. "The moral strength and support given by him on that day were instrumental in our triumph," Pawan noted with gratitude.
Pawan Kalyan expressed his sincere wishes for Chiranjeevi's health and happiness, praying for a long life filled with the same love he receives from their grandmother.