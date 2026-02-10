SC: Won't allow any impediment in SIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would not allow any "impediment" in the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in states. The top court was hearing a group of petitions concerning the West Bengal SIR, including a plea by Mamata Banerjee that, among other issues, challenges the manner in which voters have been categorized in the “logical discrepancy” list.

"Whatever orders or clarification required, we will issue. But we will not allow any impediment in SIR. This must be understood by all states," said the Chief Justice of India.

The SC directed the Bengal government to provide Group B officers to the Election Commission for SIR duties, allowing them to replace ECI-appointed micro-observers. It clarified that only Electoral Registration Officers can pass final orders on claims and objections, while micro-observers may only assist.

The bench extended the deadline for scrutiny of documents and objections by at least one week beyond February 14, the date set for publication of the final electoral list. It also asked the state’s director general of police to file a personal affidavit addressing the ECI’s concerns over threats and violence against SIR officials.

Banerjee’s prolonged confrontation with the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls intensified last week when she personally appeared before the Supreme Court, appealing for its intervention to “protect democracy.”

She questioned the ongoing SIR exercise in the state, alleging that Bengal was being deliberately targeted and that its residents were being “steamrolled” through the revision process. A public interest litigation filed by Sanatani Sangsad, calling for the placement of state police officials under the Election Commission of India until the final electoral roll is published, was also taken up by the bench. In its response, the ECI alleged incidents of violence, intimidation, and interference with SIR-related duties in West Bengal.