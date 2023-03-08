Pawan Kalyan wishes women on Women's Day, demands 33 pc reservation for women

The International Women's Day celebrations are going on in a grand manner across the two Telugu states. Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan said that 33 percent reservation should be given to women in legislatures and everywhere and opined that his party has included the issue of women's reservation in its election plan. "My political efforts will continue with sincerity in achieving women's reservation," Pawan Kalyan said.



The actor-turned politician said that governments should pay special attention to empower women and make them live freely. Pawan Kalyan demanded that armed measures should be taken to create a society where violence against women does not happen and wished all women on the occasion of Women's Day.



On the occasion of International Women's Day, Pawan issued a statement saying that women crucial part of thr society who play a vital role in the life of every human being. "We wish them full empowerment," Pawan wrote.

