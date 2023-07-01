Live
Pawan Kalyan’s main goal in to make Chandrababu a CM: Ambati Rambabu
Highlights
Says that Pawan spoke like a street rowdy in the Jana Sena meeting organised on Friday in Bhimavaram
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Minister Ambati Rambabu once again made harsh comments on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and said that Pawan spoke like a street rowdy in the Jana Sena meeting organised on Friday in Bhimavaram. He said that Pawan Kalyan is the person who used “Na kodakallara” word in politics and added that Pawan is not good for politics.
Ambati criticized Pawan for provoking the castes. He said that TDP chief Chandrababu is also trying the same. Pawan's main goal is to make Chandrababu CM.
He demanded Pawan to tell whose flag will be hoisted in both Godavari districts. He said that people should know that Pawan is playing dramas for money.
