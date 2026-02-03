Pawan raps JSP leaders over silence on ghee issue

JanaSena Party president and Deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan on Monday expressed strong displeasure with party leaders for failing to effectively counter the YSRCP’s criticism against him over the Tirumala laddu issue.

At the party’s general body meeting held at the Jana Sena office in Mangalagiri, Pawan Kalyan reacted sharply to the conduct of party MLAs, ministers, and Political Affairs Committee (PAC) members, questioning their silence despite sustained attacks from the YSRCP.

Citing the ICAR–NDRI report, which stated that no animal fat was found in the Tirumala laddu samples, the YSRCP has been targeting Pawan Kalyan. The opposition party has alleged that he had earlier spread false propaganda about animal fat being mixed in the laddus and had also made false claims regarding laddus sent to Ayodhya.

Against this backdrop, Pawan said he was facing intense criticism from the YSRCP, while Janasena leaders were not responding adequately. “Even with so much happening regarding the Tirumala laddu issue, why is no one speaking up? Do I have to answer everything? If that is the case, why are you here as MLAs and ministers?” he asked. “If I have to speak about everything, then what are you here for?” he remarked, expressing dissatisfaction over their silence.

The Deputy CM cautioned party leaders against falling into what he described as the YSRCP’s trap.

He said opposition leaders were resorting to personal attacks and advised Jana Sena members to remain vigilant. He instructed them to counter criticism with facts and ideological clarity and warned that YSRCP leaders might target them and their family members. He urged party leaders to respond only on policy, ideology, and subject-related matters and avoid personal controversies.