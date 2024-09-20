Live
Just In
Pawan responds over allegations on Tirupati laddu, mulls for national body to oversee temples
Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed concerns regarding the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of the Tirumala Laddu. Taking to his X handle on Friday, Pawan stated that the use of animal fat in such a sacred offering has hurt the sentiments of countless devotees.
Pawan Kalyan emphasized the necessity of forming a national board dedicated to the protection of Sanatana Dharma and called for a nationwide dialogue regarding the preservation of temples and the Hindu faith. He demanded accountability from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board.
As the debate continues to unfold, the focus remains on both the sanctity of the Tirumala Laddu and the political ramifications of this sensitive issue, reflecting broader concerns about religious sentiment and governance in Andhra Pradesh.