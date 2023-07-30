PCC chief flays YSRCP, TDP for not condemning violence in Manipur

Vijayawada: APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju on Saturday questioned why the ruling YSRCP and the main opposition party TDP failed to condemn the violence taking place in Manipur.

He said the whole country was condemning the violence and atrocities committed against the women in Manipur but surprisingly both the YSRCP and TDP remained silent on the issue.

Addressing the media at the State party office Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Saturday, Rudra Raju said it has been once again proved that the BJP means Babu, Jagan and Pawan Kalyan party.

He said the Congress party has united the opposition parties in the country and moved a no-confidence motion against the BJP government at the Centre but the TDP and YSRCP were not supporting it.

The PCC chief criticised both the parties for their failure to support the no-confidence motion.

Instead the YSRCP, with 31 MPs has announced that it would oppose the motion, he regretted.

Stating that the Jana Sena chief Pawan kalyan claims that he has Left oriented ideology, but he wondered why the actor-turned-politician has not raised his

voice against the violence in Manipur.

He said Pawan owes an explanation to the people in this regard.

He said the inefficiency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been proved with the unabated violence and atrocities being reported in Manipur.

He termed the violence and atrocities on women in Manipur as a shameful act and lambasted the BJP government for its gross failure to curb the violence.

PCC working president Sunkara Padmasri, APCC legal cell chairman V Gurunatham, State Mahila Congress president Lam Tantia Kumar, Kisan cell State chairman J Gurunatham, Vijayawada Congress president Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao, AICC member Kolanukonda Sivaji and others were present at the press conference.