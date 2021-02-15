X
Peddireddi assures all help to kin of Veldhurthi victims

Highlights

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has expressed his grief and shock over the ghastly mishap that took place near Veldhurthi mandal in Kurnool district

Chittoor: Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has expressed his grief and shock over the ghastly mishap that took place near Veldhurthi mandal in Kurnool district, which claimed 14 persons lives of Madanapalli. He instructed the concerned authorities to shift the bodies to Madanapalli from Kurnool General Hospital and hand over them to relatives of deceased.

Speaking to media at Ramasamudram on Sunday, the Minister said Madanapalli MLA Nawaaz Bhasha would immediately rush to Kurnool and meet the district collector for completing the post-mortem of bodies and shift them to Madanapalli at the earliest. "Ex-gratia to a tune of Rs 2 lakh to each deceased would be remitted besides Rs 1 lakh for the injured victims," he assured.

He instructed Madanapalli sub-collector Jhahnavi to ensure all assistance to the bereaved families.

