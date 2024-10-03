Pemmasani assures to solve sanitation workers’ problems

Guntur : Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar participated in ‘Swachhta Hi Seva-2024’ valedictory programme conducted by the Guntur Municipal Corporation at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Pemmasani assured that he will solve the problems of sanitation workers and protect their self-respect.

He remembered that Mahatma Gandhi thought sanitation is more important than freedom and lauded the services rendered by sanitation workers during Covid pandemic. He urged people to dump garbage in dustbins and sought cooperation to make Guntur a Green City.

Later, he along with MLAs Galla Madhavi and Md Naseer Ahmed participated in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ programme held at Government Women’s Degree College in Guntur city. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Md Naseer Ahmed, Galla Madhavi cleaned the college campus and removed weeds in the college. They planted saplings on the college premises.

Earlier, he along with the district collector S Nagalakshmi, MLAs Galla Madhavi, MD Naser Ahmed, GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu paid tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Himani Cool Drinks Centre, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.