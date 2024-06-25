Live
Just In
Pendurthi ex-MLA denies suicide attempt rumours
Visakhapatnam: The rumour about YSRCP Pendurthi former MLA Annamreddy Adeep Raj’s attempted suicide created a sensation in the city on Monday.
According to initial reports, the former MLA allegedly attempted suicide in the early hours of Monday.
However, Adeep Raj released a video in which he was seen stating that he developed discomfort on Sunday night as he had food outside. In the early hours of Monday, he said he got admitted to a private hospital and got examined. “Now I am perfectly healthy and back home. The rumour circulating on social media platforms about my attempted suicide is absolutely baseless,” he said, appealing to the people not to believe such baseless allegations.
The former MLA added that the party activities will be carried out as per the schedule.