Live
- Long queues at Petrol Pumps- No Stock boards Talks going on, Supply may resume after 6 pm
- People face hassles owing to non-availability of fuel in Punjab, Haryana
- Canadian study permit applications processed for Indians down over 40% since July 2023: Data
- What is Perihelion Day? Know all about the astronomical event when earth is closest to the sun
- School Students stun jury with their ideas to build Brand Bengaluru
- Begumpet Basti residents compalint against MLA Danam Nagender at Prajavani
- YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy clarifies on Sharmila joining Congress
- 10 years of BRS rule pushed State into debt trap: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
- Vigyan Path proposed around Lucknow city
- Suvendu Adhikari may move Calcutta HC against new Bengal home secy's appointment
Just In
Pensions distribution commences
Highlights
Distribution of the newly approved social security pensions began in Nellore district on Monday. Volunteers were seen distributing pensions at the doorstep of the beneficiaries since the morning.
Nellore: Distribution of the newly approved social security pensions began in Nellore district on Monday. Volunteers were seen distributing pensions at the doorstep of the beneficiaries since the morning.
As per the new guidelines, the government has released the amount of Rs 3,000 each to the beneficiaries by hiking Rs 250 against the previous amount of Rs 2,750.
According to sources, the MLAs will launch distribution of social security pensions in their respective constituencies on Tuesday (January 2). The distribution will continue till January 8.
Meanwhile, it came to know that pensions were not distributed on Monday in some areas due to non-release of the hike amount due to technical reasons.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS