Pensions distribution commences

Nellore: Distribution of the newly approved social security pensions began in Nellore district on Monday. Volunteers were seen distributing pensions at the doorstep of the beneficiaries since the morning.

As per the new guidelines, the government has released the amount of Rs 3,000 each to the beneficiaries by hiking Rs 250 against the previous amount of Rs 2,750.

According to sources, the MLAs will launch distribution of social security pensions in their respective constituencies on Tuesday (January 2). The distribution will continue till January 8.

Meanwhile, it came to know that pensions were not distributed on Monday in some areas due to non-release of the hike amount due to technical reasons.