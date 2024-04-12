People are eager to re-elect Jagan as CM, says Botcha

Vizianagaram: Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that all the backward, downtrodden communities are very eager to elect YS Jagan Mohan Reddy again as Chief Minister as they were benefitted in a big way during this government.

He said that the society needs Jagan and all the cadre need to work together for the benefit of party and society. Addressing the party cadre here on Thursday, he assured that the party will take care of the cadre and their career. He said that the party cadre who put in efforts will be rewarded with various posts and positions in the coming five years. He appealed to party workers to give strong counter to the opposition leaders and to media if they make any false allegations against the government.

“We need to avail the social media platforms to counter the opposition parties and bridge the gaps between our party workers and gain strength to fight oppositions. We should propagate that social justice can be ensured only by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The poverty has drastically come down in the past five years with the efforts made by our government. Even the agriculture sector was developed during our government. The opposition TDP- Jana Sena-BJP alliance is a dacoit gang, which looted the state during its previous rule,” he said.

Satyanarayana said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has nothing to nothing to claim as his achievement and is simply throwing mud on the YSRCP government.

“Jagan is the only leader who keep his word and implemented all his poll promises,” he said. Targetting state BJP chief D Purandeswari, the minister alleged that she was making false allegations against IAS and IPS officials.

Party regional coordinator Y V Subba Reddy, ZP chairman Chinna Srinu, MLA candidates and others attended the programme.