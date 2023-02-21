People have lost faith in CM Jagan: PCC chief

Tirupati: Stating that people lost confidence in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, PCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju observed that it was the liquor, land, red sanders, sand and mines mafia that was ruling the roost in the State. Raju speaking to the media said YSRCP government failed in all fronts coupled with its maladministration and misrule resulted in the people no more ready to support it.

Same is the case with the opposition party TDP whose chief Chandrababau Naidu he said also failed as opposition leader in exposing Jagan Mohan Reddy government failures while portending a bright future for his party in the state.

Against the backdrop of the disenchantment of the people on CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and former CM Naidu, the people started looking towards the Congress party, he said seeking the party cadres to rededicate themselves to help the party which has a hoary past, regain its lost glory.

Saying that he embarked on meeting with party leaders and cadres in the district to rebuild the Congress as a strong force in the State, he observed that the party was going to bring a silent revolution in the State.

Senior Congress leader and former union minister Dr Chinta Mohan said that after his recent visit to the districts to meet thousands of people in the villages and towns from Srikakulam to Kurnool, he found that the Congress is still in the hearts of poor and downtrodden communities desiring Congress to come back to rule. At national level, he said the opposition parties should unite to dislodge the BJP and end its rule which turned into a curse with no section getting benefitted. Rudra Raju also participated in a rally and held a meeting with district party leaders and activists. AICC secretary Meyappan, leaders Pramilamma, Rambupal Reddy and others were present.