People realised the disadvantages of using plastic covers: Lingeshwar

Kurnool: Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Rama Lingeshwar said that the mission to transform Kurnool to plastic-free will not stop till the goal is achieved. Speaking to The Hans India on Friday, the Assistant Commissioner said that the corporation has launched 'Plastic Hatao-Kurnool Bachao' campaign to instill awareness among the people about the disadvantages of plastic usage. On every Sunday, the campaign is being organised at various junctions where people assemble in larger numbers including C Camp Rythy Bazaar and Maddur Nagar.

The people, who visit Rythu Bazaar on that day, are being educated not to bring and use the plastic covers. The people will be also advised to bring cloth made or gunny bags to carry their groceries. They were also given cloth bags free of cost by taking away the plastic covers they brought with them, stated the Additional Commissioner. Lingeshwar said the civic staff will also conduct regular raids at all commercial establishments, grocery shops, shopping malls and the roadside vendors to prevent use of plastic covers. The staff during the raids conducted at the Old town area seized a huge quantity of plastic covers and glasses. On a single day, the staff has seized nearly 3 tonnes of plastic covers and glasses. The owners are warned not to stock or sell the plastic covers or glasses. The staff also not imposed fine or penalty but they were warned of not to stock or sell the plastic covers or glasses. If they are found selling again the plastic covers then they will be taken to task. When asked is it possible to completely stop the usage of plastic covers as people are habituated and addicted to it, the Additional Commissioner said it may not be possible in a day or two but people realised the disadvantages of using plastic covers. The Additional Commissioner said that the plastic covers and glasses, which were seized in the raids, would be sent to cement factories for manufacturing cement. He said the administration was getting huge response for 'Plastic Hatao-Kurnool Bachao' mission.

He said the civic body engaged staff to conduct extensive raids on commercial establishments, shopping malls, grocery shops, meat stalls and others to curb plastic usage. The department is also felicitating those shopowners as "Responsible citizen of Kurnool" who do not use plastic covers, stated Rama Lingeshwar.