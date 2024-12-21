Pilot project for land resurvey to be launched soon

Anantapur: The TDP government is gearing for starting land resurvey soon and as part of the programme, 31 villages in the district have been identified under the pilot project.

Unlike during the previous government’s regime, the programme will not be rushed in haste, but it would be a comprehensive resurvey to tackle problems in detail. One village in a mandal has been identified for the survey. Resurvey will be undertaken by dividing 250 acres as a block of land. Every block will have a VRO, village secretary and two village surveyors. The team will perfectly mark the borders of agriculture lands etc.

During the tenure of previous YSRCP government, land resurvey had been executed in haste and several blunders reportedly made. This resurvey will correct all errors and with clarity. As many as 4,587 petitions were filed for corrections and already 2,719 petitions were attended to after the change in the government. The remaining 1,848 petitions are also being attended. Land Records AD Rupla Naik stated that 31 villages in 31 mandals have been identified for the pilot project. After the completion of the pilot project, regular resurvey would be taken up, he revealed.