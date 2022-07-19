Play penned by Guv Biswa Bhusan Harichandan impresses audience

Vijayawada (NTR District): As part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, an Odia play titled 'Maha Sangramar Maha Nayak', penned by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, was staged by Sathabhadar Kalakar artistes from Bhubaneswar at Tummalapallivari Kshetrayya KalaKshetram here on Sunday. The play was organised by Andhra Pradesh State Creative and Cultural Commission and Municipal Corporation with Abhinaya Theatre Trust.

The play depicts the incidents of Buxi Jagabandhu, the Supreme Commander of Paika Revolution of 1817. Commander of Khordha Paikas and Gajapati Mukunda Deva Sri Buxi Jagabhandhu Bidyadhar Mohapatra could not bear the oppression of the British. The soldiers were waiting for a leader and after choosing Buxi as their leader, they started fighting against the British.

This Maha Sangram was portrayed very interestingly by Director Dhir Malik. About 35 artistes have performed in this drama. Though the play was in Odia language, audience enjoyed the flavour of the drama.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, MLA Malladi Vishnu, Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, AP Nataka Academy chairperson Haritha and others spoke on the performance of the drama. Later, the artistes were felicitated with medals and certificates.