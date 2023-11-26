Live
- Four cricket matches with top players slated to be held in Jammu
- Druk Air and Bhutan Airlines reduce airfare for SAARC member nationals visiting Bhutan
- PM Modi arrives in Renigunta, CM, governor gives warm welcome
- Climate change events may soon start affecting your brain functioning: Study
- All Arrangements completed for Assembly elections, says Mulugu collector
- Know why Israel is negotiating with Hamas despite knowing where hostages are kept
- Supreme Court has always acted as a 'people’s court', says CJI Chandrachud
- BRS, Congress carbon copies of each other: PM Modi
- AP woman found dead in hotel room, husband missing
- Zameer Ahmed campaigned with Siddaramaiah in Musheerabad
Just In
PM Modi arrives in Renigunta, CM, governor gives warm welcome
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Renigunta Airport wherein AP Governor Abdul Nazeer and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a warm welcome to Prime...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Renigunta Airport wherein AP Governor Abdul Nazeer and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AP Governor left for Tirumala. CM Jagan returned to Gannavaram from Renigunta airport. Modi will arrive at Sri Rachna Guest House in Tirumala.
Earlier, in the wake of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Tirupati, AP Governor Abdul Nazeer and AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Renigunta Airport in a special flight from Gannavaram.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS