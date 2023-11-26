  • Menu
PM Modi arrives in Renigunta, CM, governor gives warm welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Renigunta Airport wherein AP Governor Abdul Nazeer and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AP Governor left for Tirumala. CM Jagan returned to Gannavaram from Renigunta airport. Modi will arrive at Sri Rachna Guest House in Tirumala.

Earlier, in the wake of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Tirupati, AP Governor Abdul Nazeer and AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Renigunta Airport in a special flight from Gannavaram.




