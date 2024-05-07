PM Modi attacks Jagan govt on graft

Rajamahendravaram/Anakapalli: “May13 will mark a crucial turning point in the history of Andhra Pradesh and it should be the day on which the people would vote for the double engine ‘Sarkar’ whose mantra is ‘Development, Development and Development against Corruption, Corruption and Corruption which is the mantra of YSRCP,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing two public meetings on Monday, the PM said it was Modi’s guarantee to solve the problems of the state and fulfil the aspirations of the people.

He said Centre’s development plan and capable leadership of Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh would make the life of the people of the state much sweeter and would also put the state economy and development back on track.

Mincing no words, Modi said the state had failed to utilize the money and schemes given to the state in the last five years.

The YSRCP government had shown green flag to corruption and had put brakes on development.

He said while the Centre sanctioned 21 lakh houses under the PM Awas Yojana, even 50 percent of them were not given to beneficiaries. He further said that even the so-called welfare schemes Jagan was claiming to have been implemented were the Central schemes. The YSRCP had changed the names and added Jagan’s sticker on them, the PM claimed.

Modi said after June 4 the NDA government at the Centre and in state will have only single point agenda, ‘Vikasit Bharat and Vikasit Andhra Pradesh.’

He said that while the legendary actor NTR is remembered even today for leaving an imprint of Lord Rama in the hearts of the people, the Congress and YSRCP indulged in appeasement policies and rejected the invitation for the recent consecration of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya. On the other hand, they turned blind eye to destruction of temples in the state. He said both these parties were ridden with scams.

Modi said that he was confident that a new chapter called AP Vikas Yatra would begin from the banks of river Godavari where Nannaya wrote the first poem in Telugu.

He made it clear that the Congress had accepted the defeat in this election even before the polls and people of AP will reject the YSR Congress which has become a synonym for corruption.