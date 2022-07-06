PM Modi betrayed AP State

Srikakulam: Left parties' leaders and members of intellectual forum accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for betraying the people of Andhra Pradesh by denying ''special category status'' to the state.

BJP assured special status to AP while Congress divided the state but after assuming power at the Centre the government neglected the issue. State was divided eight years ago and so far, not even one BJP leader raised special status issue for the state.

Previous TDP and present YSRCP governments are also taking interest over this. TDP and YSRCP are playing political games for power in the state and not having commitment on state development, they criticised.

PM Modi visited Bhimavaram to unveil Alluri Seetharama Raju's statue but did not made single promise, did not make any statement regarding the development of AP state.

Left parties' leaders and intellectual forum members, T Tirupati Rao, S V Ramana Madiga, G Narsu Naidu, R Suresh and others were also present.