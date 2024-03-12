PM Modi to inaugurate several railway projects in Eluru

On the 12th of this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate several railway projects across the country. As part of the program, he would lay the foundation stone for the modernization of the goods shed at Eluru railway station and launched the One Nation One Product program at Kaikaluru station at 8 o'clock in the morning.

The event will be attended virtually by State Governor Shri S. Nasrat from Eluru Railway Station. Vijayawada Public Relations Officer of the Railway Department, Abdul Nazir Mandrupkar, confirmed this in a statement.

The Prime Minister's visit and inauguration of these important projects are expected to significantly improve the railway infrastructure in the country. The One Nation One Product program aims to promote local products and boost the economy. With the government's continued focus on infrastructure development, these projects are set to benefit the nation as a whole.







