Polam Reddy Dinesh Reddy says TDP joined NDA for people's sake

Polam Reddy Dinesh Reddy, the Kovuru Constituency TDP Incharge, announced today that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janasena are joining forces with the BJP for the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh. In a press statement, Reddy emphasized that the decision to form an alliance with the BJP is aimed at promoting the development of the state.

Reddy highlighted that working with the BJP is not a new concept, as the TDP has a history of collaborating with the party in the past. He emphasized that the alliance is necessary for the future of Andhra Pradesh, particularly in addressing issues faced by minority, BC, and Dalit communities.

Reddy also criticized the current Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly aligning with corrupt individuals, and called for a reversal of such practices. He urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to support the BJP- JSP-TDP alliance in order to ensure the prosperity of the state.

The announcement has sparked interest among the public, with many welcoming the formation of the alliance. Reddy urged TDP supporters to rally behind the party and contribute to the success of the alliance in the upcoming elections.