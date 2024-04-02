Polamreddy denies charge of support-for-money

Nellore: TDP former Kovuru MLA Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy made it clear he did not accept a single rupee either from Nellore TDP Lok Sabha candidateVemireddy Prabhakara Reddy or his wife and Kovuru candidate Prasanthi Reddy for working for their victory in the elections.

In the wake of allegations that went viral in social media that he had accepted crores of rupees from Prabhakara Reddy for working for TDP, Srinivasulu Reddy addressed a press conference at TDP district office here on Monday.

Speaking emotionally, he said that he had strived hard for strengthening the party in Kovuru constituency despite several hurdles.

The former MLA said that after being assured by party national presidentN Chandrababu NaiduN Chandrababu Naidu that he would be given a good position after the elections, his family was wholeheartedly working for the victory of Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy in the elections without any selfish motive.

Expressing anguish over rumours being spread by some people that he had expected huge amount from Vemireddy for working for him in the elections, he asserted that he would strive hard for the victory of pary candidate Prashanthi Reddy in Kovuru.

It may be recalled the TDP allotted Kovuru seat to Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy replacing party Kovuru in-charge Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy’s son Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy in 2024 elections.

This led to severe discontent in Polamreddy family with report at one stage indicated that they were going to leave the party.

However, problem got solved after Chandrababu Naidu deployed assigned the post of party national official spokesperson to Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy and also assured them of a better position once the TDP comes to power in 2024 elections.

Srinivasulu Reddy contested from Kovuru Assembly seat on TDP ticket and won defeating the YSRCP nominee Nallapureddy Prasananna Kumar Reddy with a margin of 7,937 votes.

Later he contested from on same party banner was defeated in the hands of YSRCP nominee Nallapureddy Prasananna Kumar Reddy with the margin for of 38, 891 votes in 2019 elections in 2014.

Party appointed his son Dinesh Reddy as party in-charge for Kovuru constituency indicating allotment of ticket to him for Assembly elections, but later favoured nomination of Vemireddy Prashnathi after Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy left YSRCP and joined the party.