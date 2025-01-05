Police arrests couple, recovers 200 grams gold

Vizianagaram: Police arrested a couple of Jarkhand state who are connected with robbery case and recovered nearly 200 grams gold ornaments worth of Rs 3.60 lakh from the them.

The accused couple is identified as Saroj Sabar (26) and Neha Sabar (21) of Tata Nagar in Jharkhand state.

The investigation revealed that the couple have been committing robbery by roaming in the streets to sell the balloons. According to Vizianagaram SP Vakul Jindal, Kottakki Jaganmohanrao, a tailor living at Khali Ghat Colony went to his tailoring shop on 24 December 2024. His wife also went to a nearby bangle shop without locking her house.

Meanwhile, an unidentified woman, who is roaming in the same street to sell the balloons, entered into Jaganmohanrao’s house and fled with nearly 200-gram gold ornaments.

Later the owners have lodged compliant with one town police.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched the investigation. After analysing previous cases and eye-witness information, one-town inspector S Srinivas arrested the couple and recovered the stolen property.

The coups had previously involved in several door breaking crimes. SP advised the locals not to allow anybody unkown entering in their houses and keep an eye on street vendors who are new to their area. Admin SP K Sowmya Latha also attended the programme.