Police bandobast at temples in forest

Nellore: In order to prevent any untoward incidents like stampade, fire etc during Maha Shivaratri, police administration has made elaborate security arrangements at various temples across the district. Adequate bandobast was deployed in temples located in dense forests of Uddydgiri, Rapur, Vinjamur etc.

SP Ajitha Vejendla visited Udayakaleswara Swamy temple in Gandavaram village of Kodavalur mandal on Saturday. After performing special puja, the SP enquired temples authorities and Endowments officials regarding expecting devotees during the event. This temple comes under Kovur constituency.

Meanwhile, Additional SP Deeksha visited Mulastaneswara Swamy Temple in Mulapet in the city enquired about devotee rush and other issues.

ASP CH Soujanya held meetings with DSPs and CIs and ordered them to ensure crowd management.

Expecting heavy women devotee rush after the government had introduced free bus facility for women, police are on high alert near temple in forest areas.