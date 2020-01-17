Police busted rave party in East Godavari district

The police have busted rave party in Konaseema of East Godavari district on the occasion of Sankranti festival. Mainly at Ravulapalem, Cockfight, gambling cards, and recording dance were conducted.

The organizers have not given ear to the police warnings. On receiving the information, Ravulapalem police have conducted a surprise raid near Panasala Doddi in Kothapeta on Wednesday night.

In the raid, the police have arrested 14 people for playing gambling cards and seized Rs 1,02,250 cash, 10 cars, and 26 biikes and also held four women in the recording dance at the midnight.

The police got information that some people from other areas have arranged a rave party at Panasala Doddi with the help of the locals and organized recording dance for the Sankranti festival. The raids were conducted under the supervision of Ravulapalem CI K Ramesh. According to the locals, there were nearly 100 people gathered at the spot for the rave party.