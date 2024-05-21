Police Conduct Flag March in Guntur District Ahead of Election Counting Day

Guntur District SP Tushar Dudi, IPS and Additional SP Nachiket Shelke, IPS led a flag march in the East Division area, specifically in the jurisdiction of Kothapeta Police Station. The purpose of the march was to ensure the maintenance of peace and order during the upcoming election counting day.

During the flag march, Kothapet CI Anwar Bhasha was notably absent. However, the police officials assured that despite his absence, they were fully prepared for any potential incidents that may arise during the election counting process.

Security measures were heightened, with a focus on monitoring lodges within the Kothapet PS range. Additionally, patrols were conducted at key locations such as the bus stand, railway station, and other areas where heightened activity was expected.

The officials warned that anyone found engaging in any unlawful activities on the day of the election counting would face strict legal action, including the filing of non-bailable cases.

The security arrangements for the election counting day were reinforced, with the participation of central forces and the dedicated efforts of CI Shri Sk. Anwar Basha, SI Mrs. K. Tarangini, and the Kothapet Police Station staff.