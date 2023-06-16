Police foils CPI leaders Chalo Gudivada, house arrests leaders

The police stopped CPI leaders in Gudivada on Friday after they tried to go to the Gudivada as part of their 'Chalo Gudivada' program in demand to provide TIDCO houses to the poor in the NTR district. The police stopped the leaders at the CPI house and deployed huge forces to prevent untoward incidents.



On this occasion, CPI Nagar Secretary Koteswara Rao said that thousands of TIDCO beneficiaries in the NTR district and Vijayawada city are waiting for the houses for four years. He said that it is not right to stop them from peacefully going to the Gudivada to submit their representation to the Chief Minister. CPI leaders from Vijayawada to Jaggayyapet were under house arrest.



Koteswara Rao made it clear that the movement will be intensified in the future if TIDCO houses are not provided to beneficiaries of the NTR district.