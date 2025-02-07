Police recover Rs 12.5 lakh from cyber criminals

Vijayawada: Krishna district police successfully recovered Rs 12.50 lakh from the cyber criminals and deposited the amount into the bank account of a victim, who suffered huge loss due to the online fraud.

The victim Mandali Jhansi of Yanamalakuduru village under the Penamaluru police station limits fell in the trap of cyber criminals and suffered loss to the tune of Rs19.59 lakh. But luckily the police recovered Rs 12.50 lakh.

According to Krishna district superintendent of police R Gangadhara Rao, the cyber criminals have duped Jhansi in the name of offering a work from home. The culprits sent some messages on WhatsApp offering job. Unaware of the intension of fraudsters, she responded to the messages and paid a heavy price.

On August 6, 2024, the criminals sent a link www.Mejuri-member.com and asked her to open an account. They suggested her to complete some tasks and asked her to pay Rs 10,500 and later they repaid Rs 15,521. Later, she made some transactions and sent Rs 2 lakh, Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000 to bank account suggested by the criminals on August 8, 2024.

She once again transferred Rs 6.5 lakh on August 13. Jhansi sent a total sum of Rs 19,59,225 to the cyber criminals. Later, they stopped responding to her. She later realised that she fell into the trap of cyber criminals and met the SP R Gangadhara Rao and narrated the incident.

The SP acted swiftly and asked the Penamaluru police and cyber police to track the case and help the victim. The police successfully recovered Rs 12.5 lakh from the culprits and deposited it into the bank account of Jhansi.

The SP advised the people to be very careful with the cyber criminals and not open the suspicious links. He asked the people to confirm whether the work from home opportunity is genuine or not.

Gangadhara Rao further urged the public not to enter their details in the suspected links or websites sent by fraudsters. He appealed them to lodge a complaint to tollfree No 1930 on cybercrimes and can also send complaint to the police to www.cybercrime.gov.in.