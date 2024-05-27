Politicians advised to get inspiration from Mandali

Avanigadda (Krishna district): Mandali Buddha Prasad should be taken as a role model for the politicians to take society forward, said state president of Jana Chaitanya Vedika Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy.

He was addressing the meeting organised to celebrate the 68th birthday of senior politician Mandali Buddha Prasad at Gandhi Kshetram here on Sunday.

Noted script writer Burra Sai Madhav and Gazal Srinivas released the book ‘Vyasa Ramaniyam’ authored by the late litterateur Sriramana dedicating to Mandali Buddha Prasad.

Lakshmana Reddy said that Mandali spearheaded the movement for promotion of Telugu language and relentlessly studied the problems to find solutions to them. He worked as the minister, deputy speaker and chairman of the Official Language Commission apart from being a legislator.

Mandali Buddha Prasad said that politics should be clean and that it is the correct forum to solve the problems of people. He underlined the importance of decreasing the role of money in politics.

Former assistant general manager of Indian Bank Kopparti Rambabu, VVIT founder Vasireddy Vidyasagar, secretary of Viswanatha Sahitya Academy Modugula Ravikrishna, Krishna district writers association general secretary Dr GV Purnachand, founder of Navyandhra Writers Association T Aruna, Kalli Sriva Reddy, Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu, Padmasri awardee Kosaraju Venkateswara Rao, Dandamudi Sumati Rammohan, former registrar of Acharya Nagarjuna University Ravela Sambasiva Rao and thousands of people were present.