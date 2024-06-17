  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Complaint on depicting Cow in Bakrid poster

Complaint on depicting Cow in Bakrid poster
x
Highlights

A complaint was filed in Bhongir town police station over a cow was depicted indecently on the poster ,on the occasion of Bakrid.

Bhongir: A complaint was filed in Bhongir town police station over a cow was depicted indecently on the poster ,on the occasion of Bakrid.

Kanukuntla Ramesh said that on the occasion of Bakrid, the sentiments of the Hindus are being hurt by the depiction of the Hindu deity Gomata ( Cow) on the greetings poster to the Muslim community Ratnapuram Balram, Mangu Narsimharao, Survi Srinivas Goud and others took part in complaint lodging program Case was filed : Bhongir town SI Arun Kumar said that based on the complaint lodged by Hindu communities that a cow was depicted instead of a goat in the greeting poster on the occasion of Bakrid, a case was registered and investigation was being conducted.

Sorry for the mistake... MLA Kumbham Anil Reddy MLA Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy stated that mistake took place in the poster released on behalf of him on the occasion of Bakrid. He expressed his sorry for the mistake.MLA tendered apologies to the people whose sentiments hurt due to the mistake.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X