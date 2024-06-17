Complaint on depicting Cow in Bakrid poster

Bhongir: A complaint was filed in Bhongir town police station over a cow was depicted indecently on the poster ,on the occasion of Bakrid.

Kanukuntla Ramesh said that on the occasion of Bakrid, the sentiments of the Hindus are being hurt by the depiction of the Hindu deity Gomata ( Cow) on the greetings poster to the Muslim community Ratnapuram Balram, Mangu Narsimharao, Survi Srinivas Goud and others took part in complaint lodging program Case was filed : Bhongir town SI Arun Kumar said that based on the complaint lodged by Hindu communities that a cow was depicted instead of a goat in the greeting poster on the occasion of Bakrid, a case was registered and investigation was being conducted.

Sorry for the mistake... MLA Kumbham Anil Reddy MLA Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy stated that mistake took place in the poster released on behalf of him on the occasion of Bakrid. He expressed his sorry for the mistake.MLA tendered apologies to the people whose sentiments hurt due to the mistake.







