Live
- Complaint on depicting Cow in Bakrid poster
- With eye on Maha Assembly polls, Tatkare to launch statewide tour on Tuesday
- No link between NRI's assault and Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Himachal Police
- Shooting World Cup: Ganemat Sekhon finishes sixth in skeet in Lonato
- Mamata Banerjee has no respect for democratic setups: Ravi Shankar Prasad
- After Air India, its caterer apologises over sharp object found in passenger's food
- Foreign experts to help investigate Malawi's plane crash
- Union Home Minister reviews Manipur situation at a high-level meeting
- UN Security Council to debate on North Korea's cyber threats
- Union Minister takes 'khata-khat' jibe at ‘yuva neta’ over fuel price hike in Karnataka
Just In
Complaint on depicting Cow in Bakrid poster
A complaint was filed in Bhongir town police station over a cow was depicted indecently on the poster ,on the occasion of Bakrid.
Bhongir: A complaint was filed in Bhongir town police station over a cow was depicted indecently on the poster ,on the occasion of Bakrid.
Kanukuntla Ramesh said that on the occasion of Bakrid, the sentiments of the Hindus are being hurt by the depiction of the Hindu deity Gomata ( Cow) on the greetings poster to the Muslim community Ratnapuram Balram, Mangu Narsimharao, Survi Srinivas Goud and others took part in complaint lodging program Case was filed : Bhongir town SI Arun Kumar said that based on the complaint lodged by Hindu communities that a cow was depicted instead of a goat in the greeting poster on the occasion of Bakrid, a case was registered and investigation was being conducted.
Sorry for the mistake... MLA Kumbham Anil Reddy MLA Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy stated that mistake took place in the poster released on behalf of him on the occasion of Bakrid. He expressed his sorry for the mistake.MLA tendered apologies to the people whose sentiments hurt due to the mistake.