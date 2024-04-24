Poll panel intensifies vigil through CCC

Vijayawada: The Election Commission intensified vigil to identify violations of Model Code of Conduct, illicit liquor transport through Central Command Control (CCC), webcasting, GPS tracking at inter-state check posts, according to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena. He said the movement of around 1,680 vehicles meant for monitoring the MCC violations are being monitored through GPS tracking system.

The CEO said in a statement on Tuesday that the Election Commission has adopted modern technology to monitor the arrangements for conducting free and fair elections. There is a strict vigil on seizure of liquor and other valuable articles at inter-state and inter-district check posts. He said the officials are monitoring the movement of vehicles at 358 inter-state check posts from Election Commission office at the Secretariat.

Meena said that after release of election schedule, the officials seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies worth Rs 141 crore which is double the seizures during 2019 elections. He said serious efforts are being made to prevent smuggling of liquor to prevent the influence of liquor in coming elections. As part of it, GPS tracking system was arranged to liquor supplying vehicles.

The CEO said that vehicles of flying squads and sectoral officers, and those transporting EVMs were equipped with GPS tracking system. In addition, officials are monitoring the news reports published in various newspapers daily. For this purpose, 25 data entry operators are working in different shifts.

He directed the officials to strictly follow the guidelines imposed by Election Commission of India for conducting free and fair elections.