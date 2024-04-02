Poor will get welfare schemes only under NDA govt., says Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy

Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, the MP candidate for Nellore, recently stated that the poor will only benefit if a joint government consisting of TDP-Janasena-BJP is formed. Speaking at a meeting in Alaganepadu village of Vidavalur Mandal, where many individuals from YCP joined TDP, Reddy expressed confidence in the formation of a joint government.

During the event, both Reddy and Kovuru MLA candidate Mrs. Prashanthi Reddy were warmly welcomed by leaders, activists, and villagers. Several key members of YCP also joined TDP and were given party scarves.

Reddy emphasized the positive impact of a Telugu Desam government, promising free bus travel for women and a pension of 4 thousand. He also mentioned the creation of four lakh jobs per year under Chandrababu Naidu's government, highlighting the potential for welfare and development.

Prashanthi Reddy echoed Reddy's sentiments, advocating for Chandrababu Naidu as CM and asserting her commitment to lead Kovuru constituency towards growth and success. She emphasized the importance of a corruption-free and controversy-free environment, calling for support to showcase the power of women in politics.

The event was attended by numerous leaders, activists, villagers, and other participants, emphasizing the unity and support for the coalition government. The message to voters was clear – to consider the benefits of a joint government and the potential for positive change in the region.