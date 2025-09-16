Posters of national nutrition month released

Kurnool: As part of the annual celebrations organised by Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Joint Collector Dr B Navya released posters of the upcoming National Nutrition Month at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Later, a district-level coordination committee meeting was held to ensure successful implementation of the month-long activities, with the officials from education, health, agriculture, panchayati raj, rural development, and forest departments.

Women and Child Welfare Department Project Director P Vijaya said Poshan Maah celebrations will be conducted across 1,886 Anganwadi centers in the district from September 17 to October 16, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launching national-level inauguration on September 17 at Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

Vijaya highlighted five core themes for this year’s campaign: reducing obesity, addressing sugar and oil consumption, childcare and education, promoting environmental sustainability through tree plantation and nutrition gardens, and encouraging men’s participation in nutrition and caregiving practices.

She stressed the importance of providing nutritious food from an early age, stating it is a shared responsibility of families and communities. She added that across nine ICDS projects in the district, various awareness programmes and activities will be conducted in collaboration with all line departments. She urged beneficiaries and community members to actively participate and make the campaign a success.