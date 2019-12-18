Power is not Permanent, former Minister JC Diwakar Reddy comments on Jagan

JC Diwakar Reddy made sensational comments on Chandrababu Naidu. While Chandrababu Naidu on his three-day tour to Anantapur district, JC spoke at a meeting of leaders and activists held in Anantapur. Diwakar Reddy said that Chandrababu Naidu had destroyed the party's prospectus by making the TDP leaders calm.

He alleged that Jagan is reincarnated version of his grandfather Raja Reddy who has no good qualities as YSR. The former minister accused Jagan of his hidden agenda of arresting Jagan.

However, JC made supportive comments on YSRCP as the Jagan's govt is welcomed by all quarters of people except the ones who are sitting in the meeting. Yet he took potshots at Jagan iterating that 'power is not permanent'.

It seems, CM Jagan' comments on Capital had jolted everybody in the state hence the leaders who are opposing are lamenting the govt in one way or the other