'Power supply situation will improve by May first week'

Vijayawada: In order to overcome power shortage problem in the State, the State energy department has deployed a core management team exclusively to mitigate the current power shortage. The Core Management Team will ensure close monitoring of coal stocks at thermal power plants and coordinate with thermal plants and State government. Power shortage is not only confined to Andhra Pradesh. Several States have already been facing power shortage. Several States have less than two to five days of rolling coal stock left on an average against the recommended guidelines that States have at least 24 days of coal stock.

At the same time, demand for electricity is increasing due to reopening of economy and the country is heading towards peak summer. The demand for electricity in the State was 63,605 MU in 2018-19. It increased to 68,905 MU by 8.3 per cent but supply of coal has not increased at the same pace. However, the State energy department predicts the power supply would be improved by the first week of May 2022 with efforts being made by the energy department.

During the review of power supply position over teleconference on Sunday, Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy directed the power utilities to intensify their efforts to overcome the present situation and make efforts to bring normalcy in power supply even in industries. The restrictions have been imposed to industrial sector due to unavoidable circumstances only. The Minister asked the utilities to focus on power supply to agriculture and ensure that the standing crops are not affected. The Minister directed the power utilities to be on high alert as the temperatures are likely going to touch 44 to 46 degrees in coming four days.

As part of series of weekly physical review meetings of power utilities such as APTransco, APGenco, Discoms, NREDCAP, SECM, Chief Electrical Inspectorate etc, Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy is going to review the ongoing works of erection/construction of lines, power transformers, substations of APTRANSCO (220 KV, 400 KV) etc, on Monday. The Minister once again categorically stated that the situation will certainly get improved by first week of May.

The restriction on industrial sector will also be eased by then. He said not only Andhra Pradesh, but all major States are facing the same situation. AP is no exception. Problem is there due to coal shortage. The government is ready to purchase power at any cost as public service is utmost important but there is no availability of power due to severe shortage. The grid officials explained that the AP Discoms have supplied 208.079 MU on April 23. Restriction & Control (R&C) measures are implemented to the industrial sector and 7 hours power supply extended to Agriculture sector and 24X7 power supply ensured to domestic sector on April 23. Energy demand on the same day in 2021 was 192.944 MU.