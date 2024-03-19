Praja Galam, same drama as in 2014: Sajjala

Vijayawada: YSRCP general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy described Sunday’s Praja Galam public meeting of TDP, Jana Sena Party and BJP as ‘nothing but a high drama to cheat people’. He said that these three parties enacted same drama during 2014 elections and promised to resolve the issues of AP, including Special Category Status during Tirupati meeting. Now these three parties are repeating the same to hoodwink the people again, he said.

Speaking to media persons at party office in Tadepalli on Monday, Ramakrishna Reddy expressed surprise that there is no regret on the failure to award Special Category Status to AP though Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan shared common dais. Both Naidu and Pawan dedicated their time to criticise Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that Naidu gave more than 600 assurances, including loan waiver for farmers, unemployment dole and housing but failed miserably in implementing them, he said.

The YSRCP leader said that the TDP and Jana Sena dishonoured Narendra Modi by failing to organise meeting properly, including with regard to mics. To cover their failure, the TDP started blaming police for the mic failure. He said that Chandrababu is trying to come to power at any cost. Condemning the remarks of Modi that there is no difference between Congress and YSR Congress leadership in the state, Ramakrishna Reddy said that there is no mention of SCS to AP.

He claimed that people owned Jagan Mohan Reddy as he had implemented welfare schemes more than he promised and as many as 87 per cent of families are getting benefit of welfare schemes in the state.