Prakasam collector visits Veligonda rehabilitation colony

Markapur: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya visited the Idupuru-1 Housing Colony, a rehabilitation colony for the ousters of the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project, and interacted with the beneficiaries on Wednesday. She directed the housing and municipal officials to expedite the completion of houses currently under construction. During her tour, the collector reviewed the progress of ongoing house construction work. Housing Project Director Srinivas Prasad briefed the collector on the current status of the housing project, revealing that while 2,310 houses have been sanctioned in the Idupuru-1 housing layout, only 154 houses have been completed so far.

The remaining construction work is at various stages, with 37 houses at roof level, 430 houses at roof casting stage, and 519 houses at plinth level. Speaking during the inspection, the collector emphasised the need to create awareness among housing beneficiaries about the state government’s additional financial assistance. She explained that beyond the standard unit value of Rs 1.80 lakh for house completion, the government is providing supplementary financial support of Rs 50,000 for SC and BC community house construction, Rs 75,000 for ST community construction, and Rs 1 lakh for PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) beneficiaries. Ansariya instructed the housing and municipal department officials to leverage this information to motivate beneficiaries and accelerate the completion of house construction. She specifically directed attention to houses at roof level and roof casting stages, emphasising the need for immediate action to complete these structures.

To ensure systematic progress, the collector ordered officials to establish daily targets for stage conversion and implement measures to accelerate the pace of house construction across all ongoing projects.

Markapur sub-collector Sahadit Venkata Trivinag, Housing PD Srinivas Prasad, Markapur Municipal Commissioner Narayana, tahsildar Chiranjeevi, and other officials accompanied the district collector during the site visit.