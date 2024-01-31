Live
- Ratha Sapthami celebrations at Tirumala on Feb 16
- Government Slashes Mobile Phone Components Import Duty Ahead of Budget 2024
- ACB takes former director of HMDA into custody
- Brake failed RTC bus rams into 2 autos, bikes and cars
- Students' innovative construction waste solution wins ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’
- Businessman From Guwahati To Build 190-Ft Statue Of Prime Minister Modi in Assam
- Upset over husband getting second married, woman ends life
- 4 Common Cervical Cancer Myths You Need to Stop Believing
- Mahalakshmi scheme turns Mahapapam scheme for conductors and drivers of RTC
- TTD Chairman inspects Sanatana Dharmic conference to be held from February 3
Just In
Prakasam Engg students secure placements
Highlights
Noted industrial giant TVS Sundaram Fasteners Ltd conducted a campus drive for mechanical final year students at Prakasam Engineering College here on Monday.
Kandukuru (Prakasam dist): Noted industrial giant TVS Sundaram Fasteners Ltd conducted a campus drive for mechanical final year students at Prakasam Engineering College here on Monday.
Technical Director of the college Kancharla Vijaya Srinivas informed that 20 students have been offered jobs and received offer letters. Head of Mechanical Department Dr Punna Rao said that Sundaram Company would provide internship and job opportunities in Chennai from February to the selected students with a package of Rs 2.5 lakh. College Correspondent Kancharla Ramaiah, Principal Dr Ch Ravikumar, Vice-Principal Varaparla Haribabu and faculty congratulated the selected students.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS