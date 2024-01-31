Prakasam Engg students secure placements

Kandukuru (Prakasam dist): Noted industrial giant TVS Sundaram Fasteners Ltd conducted a campus drive for mechanical final year students at Prakasam Engineering College here on Monday.

Technical Director of the college Kancharla Vijaya Srinivas informed that 20 students have been offered jobs and received offer letters. Head of Mechanical Department Dr Punna Rao said that Sundaram Company would provide internship and job opportunities in Chennai from February to the selected students with a package of Rs 2.5 lakh. College Correspondent Kancharla Ramaiah, Principal Dr Ch Ravikumar, Vice-Principal Varaparla Haribabu and faculty congratulated the selected students.