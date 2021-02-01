Prakasam police set up special cell for GP polls

Ongole: Prakasam district superintendent of police Siddharth Kaushal announced that they have set up a special election cell in the district police office to gather information from every nook and corner of the district and take action immediately.

In a statement, the SP informed that a special election cell has been set up in the 18 circles of five sub-divisions in the district and election information will be collected and would give appropriate instructions to the lower level officers from time to time. He said that people from all sections should cooperate with the police so that the elections can be held peacefully. He said that as the election code is in force, cases would be registered against those who violate the code of conduct and strict action would be taken against them.

He announced that the police department will crackdown on anyone found guilty of selling illicit liquor, distributing money, threatening voters and intimidating them. Visible policing and vehicle checking will be intensified within the police stations every morning, afternoon and evening from Sunday onwards and fortified surveillance will be set up at special times.

The SP said that they have identified 1,209 persons, who may create riots in these panchayat elections in the district and booked 490 cases on 6,843 persons under various sections and special surveillance is put on them. He announced that 359 out of 545 licensed firearms are deposited at the concerned police station and the orders have been issued for the deposit of remaining.

He announced that 3 additional SPs, 13 DSPs, 30 CIs/RIs, 148 SIs/RSIs, 818 ASIs/ARSIs/HCs, 1,700 PCs, 700 home guards are on duty across the district for the panchayat election. He also said that they have appointed 1,024 village women protection securities, 22 tribal welfare officers, 57 BC welfare, 83 SC welfare officials, 893 teachers, 288 PETs and 740 engineering assistants as para-police for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

The SP also said that 56 Flying squads, 56 Static surveillance Teams, 8 border check-posts, Striking Force, Special Striking Force and patrolling vehicles have been set up in the district and patrols and fortified surveillance at polling stations have already been planned at the field level. He expressed confidence by stating that a total of 8,033 CC cameras have been set up in the district and all the officers can remain vigilant from time to time by integrating the technology and complete the elections in a peaceful atmosphere.

The SP said that everyday police station wise meetings are being held with the people to make them aware of the election and to conduct proper counselling being held for rowdy sheeters and ex-offenders from time to time to ensure that no untoward incidents take place.