Prathipati Pulla Rao assures support to trade and business communities

Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao, who is also the Telugu Desam Party State Vice-President, has promised relief to the trade and business communities in Andhra Pradesh from what he called the "anarchy" of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's government.

He assured small and big traders that they will be provided with a harassment-free environment. Prathipati Pullarao made these statements during an event organized in Chalivendram Bazaar, where he distributed TDEPA Mini Manifesto leaflets to the traders. He expressed concern that businesses have been operating in fear for the past five years and promised that their suffering will end within the next two months.





Prathipati Pullarao highlighted the increased taxes and charges under Jagan's government and encouraged the formation of a coalition government between the Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena Party to remove Jagan from power. He assured that their properties will be protected by the new government. The event was attended by leaders and activists from the Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena Party.

