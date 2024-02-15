Prathipati Pulla Rao express anguish over housing for poor scheme

Former Minister and State Vice President of Telugu Desam Party, Prathipati Pulla Rao, expressed his anger over the current government's handling of housing for the poor in Andhra Pradesh. He claimed that during the Telugu Desam Party's tenure, pukka houses were built for the poor without permission. He accused the current Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, of blocking the construction of houses and renaming the project as Jagananna Colonies. Prathipati stated that lakhs of people are now waiting for their dreams of owning a house to come true only when the Telugu Desam Party returns to power.

Prathipati recently visited the Veeramushti Colony in Chilakaluripet 29th Ward, upon the invitation of the colony's residents. He saw that the residents were living in small huts for the past 30 years and expressed concern over their problems. He highlighted issues of poor sanitation, with sewage getting stuck between houses and a spreading stench. He also mentioned the lack of roads and drinking water facilities. Prathipati expressed regret that both the government and municipal authorities were not paying attention to these problems.

After listening to the issues faced by the people of Veeramushti Colony, Prathipati assured them that he would make solving these problems his top priority once his party comes to power. He emphasized that it is the ambition of Telugu Desam Party leader, Chandrababu Naidu, to provide houses to every poor family. Prathipati also promised that everyone in the colony would receive drinking water facilities along with the construction of houses.

The event was attended by Chilakaluripet Constituency Janasena Coordinator Thota Raja Ramesh, as well as leaders and activists from the Telugu Desam Party and Janasena parties.















