Preparations underway for International Yoga Day

Kurnool: The Kurnool district administration is making extensive arrangements to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 with massive public participation across the district.

District Collector P Ranjith Basha has instructed all departments and officials concerned to ensure the event is conducted on a grand scale and in a well-coordinated manner.

Chairing a teleconference with RDOs, MPDOs, municipal commissioners, tahsildars, and special officers on Thursday morning, the Collector reviewed the progress of the state-wide ‘Yogandhra’ campaign. He announced that the district has successfully met its registration targets for the programme, and 91% of registered citizens have already been mapped to certified yoga trainers.

However, he pointed out that Alur, Adoni Municipality, and C Belagal mandals have shown delays in the mapping process.

He directed the respective MPDOs and the Adoni Municipal Commissioner to accelerate efforts and avoid any negligence, noting that the Chief Minister is giving high priority to this initiative.

He further instructed mandal special officers to monitor and review the progress regularly.

Expressing concern over delays in uploading training programme data online, he stated that show-cause notices would be issued to the Alur MPDO and Adoni Municipal Commissioner for non-compliance.

On June 14, a district-wide rehearsal of mass yoga demonstrations will be conducted with all registered participants.

On June 17, a special thematic yoga session involving 5,000 sanitation workers will be organized at the Outdoor Stadium in Kurnool city.

The Collector instructed the Kurnool Municipal Commissioner to make all necessary arrangements for the event, including venue readiness, logistics, and participant coordination.

The district administration aims to achieve record participation with over 10.65 lakh people expected to take part in the International Yoga Day celebrations across Kurnool.

Among those who participated in the teleconference were Joint Collector Dr B Navya, Kurnool Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Babu, ZP CEO Nasar Reddy, and SETKUR CEO Venugopal, along with other key district officials.