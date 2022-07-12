Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu arrives in Andhra Pradesh

The NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu visited Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. In this background, YSRCP MPs Vijayasai Reddy, Mithun Reddy, Margani Bharat and Gorantla Madhav welcomed Draupadi Murmu who reached Gannavaram Airport in the afternoon.



MPs gave her a warm welcome in tribal tradition. Later, Draupadi Murmu left for Vijayawada road from the airport. Also, Union Minister Kishan Reddy is also with her.

Draupadi Murmu, who is visiting AP, will meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The YSRCP has declared its support to Draupadi Murmu soon after her announcement as the President candidate and the party MP Vijayasai Reddy participated in the nomination process. The election for the president will be held on July 18 in the Assembly.